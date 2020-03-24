Brand South Africa urges citizens around the world to play their part

Johannesburg, March 24, 2020: As the world grapples with the spiking number of confirmed Covid-19 cases; currently at more than 351 000, President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has called on citizens to play their part. This is against the backdrop of confirmed cases in the country doubling in less than 24 hours from 202 to 402 by Monday 24 March 2020.

“We are convinced that the cost of not acting now would be far greater. We will prioritise the lives and livelihoods of our people above all else and will use all of the measures that are within our power to protect them from the economic consequences of this pandemic,” said Ramaphosa. “In the days, weeks and months ahead our resolve, our resourcefulness and our unity as a nation will be tested as never before. I call on all of us, one and all, to play our part. To be courageous, to be patient, and above all, to show compassion.”

Acting Chief Executive of Brand South Africa, Thulisile Manzini echoes the President’s call and urged South African citizens throughout the world to play their part in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic. “For more than a decade, we have embarked on a campaign that we named Play Your Part, which is a nation-wide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone” said Manzini.

“We firmly believe that every citizen can play their part by taking preventive measures such as social distancing. Our President has stressed that those countries that have acted swiftly and dramatically have been far more effective in controlling the spread of the disease,” Manzini said in quoting the President. The nation-wide lockdown will be effective for 21 days from midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020 and as Brand South Africa we encourage every citizen to support this decision and play their part.

Manzini further urged every citizen to do everything within their means to avoid contact with other people. “Staying at home, avoiding public places and cancelling all social activities is the preferred best mechanism to defend oneself against the virus,” she said.

Important contact information:

Corona Virus Outbreak 24-hour Hotline Number: 0800 029 999

Stay informed on #COVID19 #CoronavirusSA

Join the WhatsApp support for South Africans, say “Hi” to 0600 123 156

Visit the SA Coronavirus website

Visit the National Institute of Communicable Diseases’ http://www.nicd.ac.za/

