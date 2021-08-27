Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part Awards are now open for entries under the Women Empowerment category

Johannesburg |24 August 2021 -Throughout the decade, Brand South Africa has effectively demonstrated its commitment to promoting gender equality, women’s empowerment, and women’s rights. The Play Your Part programme encourages South Africans to use their resources (skills, money, or goods) to create a better future for all.

The role played by women has been essential to this mission, and their recognition at the Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards 2021 was inevitable. The Play Your Part Women Empowerment Award aims to promote women’s sense of worth, their ability to make their own choices, and their ability to influence social change. The goal is to reward individuals and organisations who are making significant strides in elevating women’s socio-economic status and creating environments that encourage women to reach their full potential.

“Women’s capacity to contribute to the betterment of society must be highlighted. With this category, Brand South Africa celebrates women change makers and welcomes women’s positive contribution towards gender equality and women empowerment,” says Mpumi Mabuza, Acting CMO at Brand South Africa, in honor of Women’s Month, which celebrates the achievements of the 20000 women who marched to the Union Building in 1956, the Play Your Part Awards are now accepting nominations in the Women’s Development Category.

Participants must demonstrate how they are working to change some of the structural causes of gender inequalities, gender-based violence, discrimination, and unequal development progress for women and girls in their communities.

The Play Your Part programme is a Brand South Africa initiative that promotes pride, patriotism, and active citizenship in the context of its mandate to inspire a sense of national identity and citizenship. It works to lift the spirit of the nation by inspiring all South Africans to take action, be involved, and do something positively.

For more information on how to enter or nominate an individual or organisation that has made measurable progress toward advancing women’s rights through active citizenship, please visit www.brandsouthafrica.com today.

Women are taking the lead in fields historically dominated by men. Women’s contributions to the economy and community development have contributed to positive social change.

We believe that the empowerment of women can only occur through the constant promotion of movements that foster protection, support, and upliftment for those who are affected by gender based injustice and prejudice.

