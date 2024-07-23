Breadline Africa expands efforts to eradicate pit toilets in schools with new launches in July 2024

By Melanie Jackson

Breadline Africa continues its mission to eliminate pit toilets in South African schools, significantly improving sanitation facilities for learners and teachers. This July, several schools will benefit from this vital initiative, thanks to the generous support of the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA), the Albert Wessels Trust, and Discovery.

Breadline Africa is committed to addressing the critical issue of unsafe sanitation in South African schools. The reliance on pit toilets, which are often little more than hazardous holes in the ground, poses significant health risks to learners and teachers. The organisation’s goal is to raise R156 million over the next two years to install 4,000 modern, eco-friendly sanitation solutions in 240 schools, thereby positively impacting 120,000 children.

The importance of this work cannot be overstated. Safe sanitation facilities play a crucial role in ensuring the health, safety, and dignity of learners and teachers. Moreover, access to proper toilets reduces absenteeism, as students are less likely to miss school due to sanitation-related illnesses or discomfort.

This July’s installations are part of a larger effort to create a safer and more conducive learning environment across South Africa. The partnership with DBSA, the Albert Wessels Trust, and Discovery underscores the importance of collaboration between non-profit organisations, the philanthropy sector and corporate donors. By pooling resources and expertise, these partnerships enable the large-scale implementation of sustainable sanitation solutions.

“We are pleased with the progress we are making towards our impact goal,” said Warren Povey, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Breadline Africa. “but we are conscious of the need to do more, quickly! By partnering with us, companies are able to meet their BBBEE obligations while making a significant contribution to a safe and healthy learning experience for the learners who benefit from their generosity.”

The campaign to replace pit toilets also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (Target 6.2), which aims to provide access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and to end open defecation. This target places special emphasis on the needs of women, girls, and those in vulnerable situations, ensuring that sanitation improvements benefit everyone.

As Breadline Africa continues to make strides in this critical area, the organisation invites individuals and corporations alike to join in the fight to eliminate pit toilets. For more information on how to support this initiative, visit Breadline Africa. Together, we can ensure a brighter, healthier future for South African learners.

To date, we have completed 24 schools across 4 Provinces. Restoring dignity to almost 12,000 children, by eradicating 400 pit toilets and constructing over 550 safe new toilet facilities.