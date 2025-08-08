Breaking Down Borders series nominated for prestigious national award

Ambitious SABC documentary travelogue ‘Breaking Down Borders’ which sees multi-hyphenate storyteller Paul Modjadji traverse the continent with his team to spread the joy of dance while spotlighting local stories has been nominated for a prestigious new award. The series, first aired on SABC 1 from August 2024 to critical acclaim and currently being rebroadcast, is nominated for outstanding documentary series at the second annual National Arts and Culture Awards.

The prestigious black-tie awards ceremony will be held at Sun City on August 22, presided over by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie who announced the nominees earlier this month.

“It really is the honour of a lifetime even to be nominated for such a highly regarded national award. The quality of the contenders speaks for itself,” Modjadji said. “Our series was a joy to create and helped shine a positive light on the African continent and its boundless creativity.”

Supported by family and friends, Modjadji embarks on a ten-country tour, taking in Zimbabwe, Senegal and Nigeria among others before reflecting on his experiences in a one-off retrospective chaired by Minnie Dlamini.

Breaking Down Borders is South Africa’s first continental dance and culture travelogue, following in the footsteps of the SABC’s last Africa travelogue hosted by Precious Kofi in 2009. Breaking Down Borders is co-produced by actor-producer Wandile Molebatsi who said he was delighted that African stories and content were finally being produced by Africans, for Africans. “Breaking Down Borders is a social cohesion project that aims to build bridges amongst Africans. It is artistic and cultural diplomacy at their best. Through the show you explore Africa’s touristic treasures while meeting change-makers setting the pace of Africa,” Molebatsi said.

For media enquiries please contact annie@angelfishpr.co.za