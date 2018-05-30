Breakthrough to Literacy is an Effective Tool to Address Our Reading Crisis

As we head into Youth Month in June, we are reminded of the numerous challenges facing our children and youth, including those relating to education.

South Africa scored last out of the 50 countries assessed in the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) 2016 report. The study found that 8 out of 10 children in Grade 4 cannot read for meaning. This is a national emergency that can have a seriously negative impact on their schooling, confidence and ability to find future employment.

Breakthrough to Literacy, published by the Molteno Institute for Language and Literacy, is a mother-tongue literacy course for children in Grades 1 to 3. It is highly successful in teaching children to read with comprehension. The programme also develops their writing and listening skills.