BrightRock Battle Of The Sport Challenge Donate COVID-19 Care Packs

The BrightRock Battle of the Sports Challenge to donate critical Covid-19 care packs to home for the aged and disabled in Alex

The BrightRock Battle of the Sports Challenge has seen South Africa’s favourite rugby, soccer, cricket and running legends undertaking a gruelling 200km race against time. They’ve been joined by ordinary South Africans as well as four BrightRock celebrity teams, captained by Dan Nicholl, Siv Ngesi, Francois van Coke, and Jason Goliath, who have all participated in their own #battleofthesports challenges. The aim was to raise vital funds working with highly regarded NGO Right to Care, which is involved in Covid-19 response. The funds will support vulnerable and desperate communities in South Africa in need of urgent Covid-19 support and critical care.

Please join Right to Care in partnership with BrightRock’s Change Captains Dan Nicholl, OG Molefe and Nicholas Goliath as we deliver critical food parcels and masks.

Date: Friday, 09 October 2020

Time: 13:30 – 15:00

Venue: Itlhokomeleng Association for Aged and Disabled, 141 8th Ave, Alexandra (Google Map)