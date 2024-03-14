Brothers in arms: The extra-ordinary service of two Players’ Fund pioneers

At the end of 2023, The Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund bid farewell to two of its pillars in founding members Morné du Plessis and Frikkie Naudé.

For 43 years, the pair paved the way for the non-profit organisation with extraordinary passion. Known as Rugby’s Caring Hands and the official charity of the Springboks, the Players’ Fund assists 88 recipients who’ve sustained catastrophic head, neck and spinal injuries and has aided over 600 fallen heroes over the years.

The Fund was founded by Du Plessis and several of his Western Province teammates after the tragic death of Western Province fullback Chris Burger from an injury he sustained in a Currie Cup match against Free State in Bloemfontein on August 30 of that year.

“Chris’ death impacted us deeply and we felt we needed to support his wife. It grew from that initial focus as we realised there are others who are not so well known that are also suffering from catastrophic injuries,” said Du Plessis, a global rugby icon who captained Western Province and the Springboks at the time.

On April 11, 1987, Kylemore wing Petro Jackson passed away after breaking his neck during a zone club competition match against Excelsior. A similar fund was established in his memory, with the two merging in 1992.

Du Plessis served as Chairman and Naudé as Vice-Chairman for 38 years and remained active members of the Board of Trustees until the end of last year. Naudé, who played fullback for Free State and Western Province, said, “To visit an injured player in hospital and see him smile despite having undergone a tragedy was incredible. To visit them at home and see them adapting to their new circumstances with such strength was so powerful. Those smiles stay with you.”

Du Plessis remarked, “The heart of the Players’ Fund is that it’s not just about providing financial assistance, but more importantly, it’s about being there so that injured players and their families don’t feel like they’re alone.”

Financially, however, the public needs to continue the much-appreciated role they play in helping the Players’ Fund, Naudé urged. “The challenge financially is that wheelchairs have quadrupled in cost over the years, so as much as the whole team at the Fund are doing a truly exceptional job, it’s vital for the public to continue to support the cause.”

To support the Players’ Fund, visit www.playersfund.org.za.

About the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund:

The Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund provides physical, psychological, and emotional assistance to all rugby players in South Africa who have sustained serious, life-altering head, neck, and spine injuries. Over the past 43 years, the Fund has acted as Rugby’s Caring Hands for over 600 seriously injured players, and actively supports 88 recipients. The Fund boasts two former Springbok captains on its board, current chairman Jean de Villiers, and 2007 World Cup-winning captain, John Smit, as well as former Springboks Tiaan Strauss and Hanyani Shimange.

Written by Quintin van Jaarsveld, who became a recipient of The Players’ Fund on 15 April 2000, aged 16, while playing for Suid Natal High School. Quintin lives at his family home in Shelly Beach, KZN and works as a sports journalist, having worked as editor at SARugby.com, sports editor at The Fever Media Group, deputy editor at eHowzit, and senior staff writer at Rugby365.com. He has also written for SA Rugby’s website, springboks.rugby, while he is a regular contributor at Bet Central, and has been featured in various newspapers including The Witness and Daily Maverick, as well as Sports Illustrated, Sport24, Zigzag, Sixty40 Bodyboarding, Physique MMA Magazine, Bicycling, Cycle Nation, and Enduro World Magazine.

