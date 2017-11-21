Building our Future

THE 2017 FIRSTRAND LAURIE DIPPENAAR and FirstRand Foundation

SCHOLARSHIPS FOR POSTGRADUATE INTERNATIONAL STUDY

and FirstRand Oxford African studies scholarship AWARDED

FirstRand Laurie Dippenaar and FirstRand Foundation have awarded five postgraduate study scholarships worth R800 000 each.

Five academically gifted South African students with excellent leadership qualities and the potential to be future destiny changers will choose an internationally recognised university of their choice in the FirstRand Laurie Dippenaar and FirstRand Foundation postgraduate scholarships.

For the first time one student was also awarded a full scholarship in the FirstRand Oxford African Studies scholarship to complete a Masters at the African Studies Centre at Oxford University.

