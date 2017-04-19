Building a workable education model

The National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) started a journey in July 2013 aimed at contributing to improving the quality of education in line with the National Development Plan. Three and a half years into the implementation of the programme, several systemic improvement models have been designed and tested. Those that have shown positive impact are being replicated by districts and schools or up-scaled by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

The start of 2017 has seen the NECT footprint increasing to coverage of close to 30% of the schooling system. We are encouraged that this is the first time that a joint effort between private sector funders and government has reached this magnitude.

At the school level, we have seen an increase in teaching measured in terms of curriculum coverage by large margins. While the end goal is to improve learning achievement, the NECT programmes are designed to firstly improve the pacing, pitching and sequencing of curriculum delivery in every classroom, since we believe that this will lead to the desired improvement in learning and learning achievements. The envisaged improvements are pursued through replicable change management tools and approaches that have been designed for scale and that entail action research and rigorous monitoring and evaluation.

In addition to the school- and district-level systemic change initiatives, the NECT has been pursuing an agenda to facilitate innovation, improve the performance of national systems such as school administration, expedite the DBE’s technology enhancement plans, and promote continuous dialogue among the players in the sector.

I have attached hereto a summary of the 2016 developments and invite you to visit the NECT website (www.NECT.org.za) or contact us for more information.

Mr Godwin Khosa

Chief Executive Officer