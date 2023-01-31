Bulungula College: A story of what’s possible & what’s happening all over SA

By Rejane Woodroffe

Bulungula College (BC) is a no-fee, independent high school located in the Xhora Mouth Administrative Area, Elliotdale, along the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape, one of the poorest areas in the country. Before the opening of BC, the only option for learners who wanted to pursue a high school education was to leave their families, rent accommodation, and attend a high school far from the community. This proved difficult for learners, resulting in many dropping out, with approximately 95% of the learners from Xhora Mouth Administrative Area not ever completing Grade 12.

In response, the Bulungula Incubator established the Bulungula College in January 2019. BC was founded on the idea of building a model for how to get all learners through high school— regardless of their starting point— in a region with the most under-resourced schools in the country. True to this vision, BC has never excluded any learner from attending our school based on their marks. Moreover, the school is ZERO-fee, taking the financial burden off of families to send their children to a quality school. In 2021, BC graduated its first class, and they were proud to have assisted 28 Matrics (63% pass rate), the most to ever graduate in a single year from the community.

This year, BC has just made history again, passing 100% of its 2022 Matrics for the first time in the history of Elliotdale, making it one of the top ranked school in the Amathole District.

The BC is a project of the Bulungula Incubator preconception to career program which helps to bridge the gap between high school and pursuing a career. In 2020, the Bulungula Incubator added a Job Skills & Entrepreneurship Programme (JSEP) to the BC which provides youth in the broader region with vocational training, internships, and opportunities. The JSEP is a cornerstone of BC’s zero-dropout campaign and aims to fulfil the promise of vocations not just certificates for young people.

This program provides students with opportunities to gain skills and experience through internships, mentoring, and other forms of practical learning. It also helps students to connect with potential employers and explore different career paths. For many of these learners and their families, earning a Matric certificate in their community was a dream they never thought possible. This pass rate is not only a reflection of the individual efforts of the learners but the consistent support, guidance, and care of the Bulungula College teachers, staff, and families. Bulungula College is a shining example of what excellence can (and should) look like in a rural and under-resourced area. Access to quality education is one of the most powerful tools we have for breaking the cycle of poverty.

—

Réjane Woodroffe

Director, Bulungula Incubator NPO

A catalyst in the creation of vibrant and sustainable rural communities

www.bulungula.org | Bulungula/Nqileni Village, Elliotdale District | P.O. Box 43, Mqanduli, 5080