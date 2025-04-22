Calling All Corporates To Join The Volunteer Movement at FoodForward SA

As South Africa celebrates Volunteer Month, a time to honour the critical role volunteers play in driving positive social change, FoodForward SA (FFSA) is inviting corporates to turn intention into impact by joining their volunteer programme, which is a great opportunity to support FFSA’s mission while providing employees with a hands-on, team-building experience that makes a meaningful difference.

The National Food and Nutrition Security Survey reveals a crisis: 63% of South African households struggle to put food on the table. That is 20 million vulnerable people grappling with the daily reality of hunger, reinforcing the urgent need for sustainable, collaborative solutions.

More than time

Volunteering with FFSA offers corporates the chance to move beyond passive concern and actively participate in solutions. Corporate teams can find purpose in contributing to a cause that touches the very core of human dignity while forging bonds through shared purpose.

FFSA offers exciting volunteer experiences for corporate teams. In a two-hour session, these teams will be guided through the food banking process by experienced FFSA branch managers. Volunteers will assist with receiving food donations, sorting stock, defacing barcodes to prevent resale, and packing food for distribution to beneficiary organisations.

This experience provides valuable insight into how surplus food is saved from waste and redirected to feed over 935,000 vulnerable people. “Our volunteers are the backbone of our operations. Every hour volunteered translates into more food on the table, ” says FFSA Managing Director Andy Du Plessis. “Our volunteers dedication and hard work enable us to efficiently distribute food and reach more communities in need. By volunteering your time, you become an integral part of our team, helping us build a stronger, more food-secure South Africa.”

Why It Matters

Hunger remains one of South Africa’s most urgent challenges. Every day, millions of people especially children — go to bed without a meal. At the same time, one-third of all food produced in the country goes to waste.

FoodForward SA bridges this gap by recovering edible surplus food from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers, and redistributes it to a network of over 2,500 beneficiary organisations. Corporate volunteers play a vital role in this process — not only by donating resources, but by rolling up their sleeves and helping to sort and prepare food for communities who need it most.

The call is clear. The need is urgent. Whether dedicating time for our national Mandela Day Food Packing Event, supporting World Food Day, or simply offering up a few hours, sign up today and be a part of the solution.