Calling corporates to celebrate ONE DAY. ONE GOAL. ONE LOVE on Mandela Day

Ladles of Love, the Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) dedicated to alleviating hunger and poverty, invites corporates to participate in a challenge that pits the will and wits of companies against each other in the most exceptional rivalry – where the underprivileged win.

In the weeks leading up to Mandela Day, 18 July 2023, Ladles of Love will cheer-lead all corporate challengers and recipients on our digital and social media platforms, giving participating companies a platform to showcase their teams through a team picture and some inspirational words advocating for impactful CSR activities and the importance of dedicating time for the greater good.

The coveted prize for this Mandela Day challenge is an amazing ‘team build’ experience at Ladles of Love Warehouse, hosted by the esteemed Danny Diliberto. The company that successfully challenges the highest number of companies to purchase 67-minute volunteering tickets for their employees will be rewarded with this extraordinary team-building opportunity, fostering team spirit and unforgettable moments of camaraderie and philanthropy. The team has come up with exciting volunteer activation stations, which includes, a sandwich making station, collate a book station, craft an edu-toy, plant edible garden and fill jars of hope.

The corporate challenge runs until 18 July, giving companies the next three weeks to motivate their employees, inspire their networks, and maximise their important and valued contribution.

“Mentholatum SA is passionate about making a difference in our communities and are proud to be a part of the One Day, One Goal, One Love campaign. We challenge other corporates to join us in giving back this Mandela Day. Together, let’s harness the power of collective action to create positive change and uplift those in need!”, shares Andrew Lawlor – Managing Director, Mentholatum.

For bookings and to participate in the Corporate Challenge, please contact Sarah at events@ladlesoflove.org.za for all the necessary information and support to ensure a seamless and impactful engagement.

Editor’s Notes:

Ladles of Love

Ladles of Love is a non-profit organisation which aims to provide meals to people living in abject poverty across the Cape Peninsula and Gauteng. The project is the brainchild of Danny Diliberto, who started his first soup kitchen in 2014, serving hundreds of homeless people in Cape Town nutritious meals every week. During the Covid-pandemic the organisation grew to be one of the largest non-profit providers of food relief in South Africa, serving impoverished communities via a network of 200 soup kitchens. Since March 2020, Ladles of Love has procured and provided food to serve over 34.5 million meals and continues to feed 35,000 people a day, relying solely on funding and donations.

To sustain the organisation, they run campaigns like the Sarmiethon where volunteers and sponsors can engage to do good for good by making sandwiches to pay forward. On Mandela Day they smashed their third World Record, this time it was for the world’s largest food can mosaic, raising funds and 112,500 cans of food.

Statistics

30 million people in SA are food insecure.

An estimated 2.5 million adults and 600 000 children in South Africa are starving every day or almost every day.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, by December 2020, child hunger had increased by 50% in SA and children were also more depressed.

In the third quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate in SA reached 27,9% among workers aged 35 – 44 years.