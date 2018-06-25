CAN DO IS COMMITTED IN ASSISTING UNBREAKABLE ENTREPRENEURS IN SOUTH AFRICA

Unbreakable entrepreneurs stand a chance to receive a boost in their businesses

Johannesburg, South Africa (22 June 2018) Six entrepreneurs will receive an opportunity to win R100 000 worth of business resources with CAN DO! – the consumer facing brand for Nampak Bevcan, SA’s leading beverage can manufacturer. CAN DO! offered young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 – 35 who have an existing business and a resilient attitude to enter the competition and take their business to greater heights.

Six finalists have been chosen to be part of the unbreakable entrepreneurs season 2 process. Last year saw three winners from the competition with 1st place going to Thando Vimba aka Mr Sponge – a local entrepreneur from Pretoria who created sneaker cleaning products and services.

CAN DO! sees this as an opportunity to support the South African youth with an unbreakable spirit who thrive against many challenges, such as unemployment and skills development. “CAN DO! as a youth brand finds it important to not only inspire the youth but to fundamentally be a part of their lives in a way that truly matters. Entrepreneurship is growing fast in SA and young people are making things happen with minimal resources. The “Unbreakable Entrepreneurs” competition aims to celebrate these go-getters who in essence share the same intrinsic unbreakable characteristic of the beverage can.” – Sine Mkhize Marketing Manager Nampak Bevcan.

This year’s unbreakable entrepreneurs season 2 winner will walk away with R100 000 of business resources, R50 000 to 2nd place and R25 000 to the third place.

The winner of the Unbreakable Entrepreneurs Season 2 will be announced in August 2018 at a finale event. Follow the competition on the CAN DO! website www.cando.sa.com as well as on Facebook “Choose Cans” page, Instagram @cando_za and Twitter @can_do_za.

http://cando.sa.com/unbreakable-season-2/