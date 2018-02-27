Can you doodle the future?

DOODLING YOUR FUTURE – A UNIQUE SA INITIATIVE

By Tammany Barton

We are looking for platforms in SA to showcase and share our Good news story in the hopes to continue sharing positives stories in and around South Africa. Perhaps you and your team will be able to assist Doodle Your Future in sharing their story.

As promised! We are so excited to share with you our beautiful Doodle Your Future video – showcasing our work and the beautiful hopeful futures for the orphaned and vulnerable children, our Little Doodlers. Have a look and ask yourself what contribution can you be and receive from this initiative.

WE WRITE, DOODLE & SHARE SOUTH AFRICAN COMPANIES GOOD NEWS STORIES.

We doodle your company’s good news stories which is lovingly illustrated in booklet format by our beneficiaries, the orphaned children of Oasis of Love Foundation.

Our unique initiative aims to develop both cognitive and personal skills development within the children, and through this process develop your company’s social goodwill and brand.

With your help, we change the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children, one good news story at a time.

We invite you to get involved in a corporate social investment initiative that directly addresses the problems faced by our South African youth. We provide a platform to proactively identify, mitigate and where necessary, offset the negative environmental and social outcomes of the orphan crisis, whilst assisting your company in meeting BEE and corporate social responsibility requirements.

Let Doodle Your Future assist your organisation in being a part of sharing and inspiring our future leaders. Or even easier, get involved in our #GiveAndGrow campaign and help us share our beneficiary’s very own good news story.

Happy Tuesday and don’t forget to Just Doodle It!