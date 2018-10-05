Can SA Chefs cook? You bet!

Congratulations to Peter Tempelhoff for, once again, making South Africa proud. The Executive Chef of Greenhouse Restaurant, has placed 134th in the world selection for the top 300 Best Chef awards. Chef Peter is one of only four South African chefs to be featured on this prestigious list.

The Best Chef is a new concept of presenting the “Haute Cuisine” world through their marketing platform. A strategy that focuses its strength through social networking, and other digital platforms.

The Best Chef awards are positioning and imposing themselves into the digital world as one of the first groups dedicated to serving only the greatest of chefs globally. They have grown their team of professionals – who are mutually respected by the chefs – and all of their passion and hard work has paid off to attract a dedicated circle of culinary food-lovers.

To create their top 300 list they select over 350 chefs globally. Selection takes place through research and reporting that they receive from various industry professionals.

Find out more here: https://www.thebestchefawards.com/