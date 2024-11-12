Cancer Awareness Walk by Refilwe Foundation – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

“Cancer is a marathon-you can’t look at the finish line. You take it moment by moment, sometimes breath by breath, other times step by step.”

Pelo ya Refilwe Foundation based in West Rand Township of Kagiso; recently organized a Cancer Awareness Walk with different stakeholders such as Toyota Westgate, Pick and Pay Keywest, JCP Consulting, Phindi Nothini Foundation, Tourism Mogale City, First Choice Lapa, KeaRea projects, Gaudav Security Services, Soko Funeral Parlour, GTI-RSA, Deisre Tours and Travels, Gomora Customs. The event was hosted at First Choice Lapa, on 26 Saturday, October 2924.

According to stats S.A, just over 85,000 people in South Africa are diagnosed with cancer, and in 2018, there were just under 44,000 registered deaths due to cancer.

The walk was to create more awareness, educate, and inform the community about the danger of cancer and its symptoms. The aim was to unite the community and empower them by hearing from survivors and learning from professional people as they gave out important information regarding free services and availability through the private sector. Discussions centered on people who die because they have left consultation with a doctor too late, when the cancer is fully grown and there is little that medicine can do to help recovery. With more awareness delivered by different cancer organizations, hopefully people will begin to take care of their health sand visit the doctor for regular check-ups.

Pelo Ya Refilwe Foundation was established in 2013 after one close family friend was diagnosed with cancer that later claimed her precious life. After her death, the foundation was birthed to raise awareness, educate, and inform people about cancer and how to beat it. The Foundation also runs other community programs such as the Boy-child program, Elderly People, and Distributions of Pads and Toiletries to Boys.

As a Founder and Chairlady of Pelo Ya Refilwe Foundation Mrs. Keamogatswe Shabangu said, “The cancer awareness walk was for all types of cancers, hence we wore different color ribbons, as there are over 250 cancers that can affect the body. I was very pleased with the support of the Kagiso community as they came out in numbers and marched with us to unite against cancer”.

The Walk was marked as one of the successful marches in Kagiso streets as the on-lookers cheered those bearing banners, placards and wearing T-shirts to show support and say, “we are together in fighting this scourge.”

As a Mother to Kea Mrs. Refilwe Morale said, ‘The walk was a good awareness as it opened people’s eyes. People should not be afraid if told that they are diagnosed with cancer, they just have to take doctor’s advice and follow every step and be clear of fear. We appreciate the walk from the Foundation and as a community of Kagiso, we expect more of this awareness to continue to educate and inform people to take their health seriously.”

At the end of the program, people were served with drinks and lunch.