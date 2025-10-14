Cape “Heroes Among Us” Winners announced

Janine Griebelaar and Youmna Mohammed honoured in

“Heroes Among Us” campaign

Liberty Promenade has announced the winners of its “Heroes Among Us” campaign, which set out to honour individuals who dedicate themselves to uplifting their communities. The initiative, launched ahead of Mandela Day, invited shoppers to nominate changemakers whose consistent, selfless service is creating real impact in the lives of others.

Recognising extraordinary commitment. Deputy Principal of Cascade Primary, Janine Griebelaar, has been named this year’s overall winner. Known for going above and beyond for her learners, Griebelaar provides uniforms, food parcels and ongoing care to support children both inside and outside the classroom. In recognition of her dedication, she will receive support R20 000 from Promenade to further her initiatives.

Runner-up, Youmna Mohammed, Chairperson of the Lobelia Senior Club, has also been acknowledged for her tireless efforts. Mohammed coordinates wellness activities for older residents and leads anti-bullying programmes in local schools, touching countless lives in Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas. She too received a donation to continue her inspiring work.

A campaign shaped by the community. The “Heroes Among Us” initiative generated a remarkable response, with nominations pouring in for educators, health advocates, grassroots organisers and volunteers earlier this year. The Top 9 finalists were profiled in a photography exhibition at the centre, where shoppers could learn more about their stories and cast their votes. The exhibition not only celebrated the individuals but also created a space for the community to engage with and acknowledge the power of service.

Celebrating Ubuntu. Promenade extends its gratitude to every shopper who visited, voted and supported the campaign, as well as to each nominee who shared their story. Their contributions are a reminder of the strength and generosity that define local communities. Through this campaign, Promenade has not only recognised the individuals driving meaningful change but also strengthened the spirit of Ubuntu that unites and uplifts us all.

