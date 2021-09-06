Cape Town International Kite Flying Event

POP UP FLY EVENTS | OCTOBER 2021

Fly your kite anywhere and anytime in support of the 27th Cape Town International Kite Festival between 2 and 31 October, because #EveryoneDeservesToFly.

Flying against the winds of adversity, this year’s interactive event combines real-life open-air kite-flying with online kite-making workshops, competitions and videos.

POP UP FLY EVENTS:

Date: Sunday, 10 October 2021

Place: Dolphin Beach, Table View

Time: 11H00 – 15H00

Date: Saturday, 23 October 2021

Place: Zandvlei Nature Reserve, Muizenberg

Time: 11H00 – 15H00

Cape Mental Health invites you to view kites at Dolphin Beach, Table View on 10 October (World Mental Health Day), and at Zandvlei Nature Reserve, Muizenberg on 23 October 2021. Gather family, friends or colleagues, wear green and plan a ‘flash fly’ to enjoy time together in the fresh air at a safe, social distance while giving hope and raising funds for Cape Mental Health.

Cape Mental Health’s annual flagship event is going hybrid for its 27th edition, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to raise over R100 000,00 to enable this hard-working non-profit organisation to continue providing essential free mental healthcare services and ensuring that everyone, regardless of who they are or where they live, can enjoy equality in mental health access and care in an unequal world.

Let the organisers know when and where you will be flying if you’d like them to share your pop-up on social media. Contact @CTKiteFest on social media or email events@cmh.org.za. Remember to share your photos, videos and messages of hope on social media, tagging #EveryoneDeservesToFly and @CTKiteFest to feature on the official CTKiteFest social feeds.

Access all CTKiteFest online content including a variety of kite-making workshops and interviews with our kiting friends from all over the world and find out why they fly in support of Cape Mental Health. Get inspired by the magic of soaring kites with activities for the little ones, or let your imagination fly high with our creative innovation competition!

DONATE IN SUPPORT OF CAPE MENTAL HEALTH

Not keen on flying a kite or participating online? Then please make a donation as all proceeds go to Cape Mental Health to help provide essential free mental healthcare services and continue our remote tele-counselling and mental health interventions across the Western Cape. For more info and to make a donation, visit www.capementalhealth.co.za/EveryoneDeservesToFly or follow @CTKiteFest on social media.