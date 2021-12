Despite not being able to host many – at times any – festivals or events in the last two years, Cape Town has still been named the World’s Leading Festival and Event Destination for 2021 by the World Travel Awards.

This goes to show how beloved the Mother City’s usual calendar of must-dos really is. From summer concerts at Kirstenbosch and the Cape Town Jazz Festival to Rocking the Daisies, there really is something for everybody.