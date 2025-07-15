Cape Town Named Best City in the World. Again!

They came, they voted, we conquered. Cape Town has officially been named Best City in the World by readers of The Telegraph in its 2025 Telegraph Travel Awards, proving once again that the Mother City doesn’t just show up, it shows off.

More than 20,000 UK travellers cast their votes, placing Cape Town ahead of global heavyweights like Seville and Sydney. It’s the seventh time the city has claimed this coveted title, and the second time this year it has been crowned the world’s best. Back in January, Time Out kicked things off by naming Cape Town the Best City in the world. Coincidence? Hot streak? We’re just calling it Cape Town being Cape Town.

According to The Telegraph, it’s easy to see why Cape Town keeps topping the list.

“More than anything, it’s a celebration of what makes this place unforgettable: the people, the energy, the views, and the stories that connect us with visitors from around the world. Cape Town continues to outshine global destinations year after year, and locals have every reason to be proud of how the city mixes bold creativity, stunning nature, and a culture that’s full of heart.”

Two global Best City titles in less than six months? Not too shabby. Cape Town is having more than a moment; it’s having a movement.

