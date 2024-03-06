Cape Town Public Toilet Project a huge success

The Cape Town public toilet project, launched in May 2022 is deemed a huge success with over 300 000 people accessing clean, safe and accessible public toilet facilities in the Cape Town CBD area since the project’s inception. The project is a joint venture by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID), the City of Cape Town, and NGO Khulisa Social Solutions.

Managed by at least 19 workers, including individuals from Khulisa’s Streetscapes work-based rehabilitation program, the project has not only provided essential services but also created jobs and offered dignity to the homeless population. Despite its success, ongoing sponsorship is needed to sustain the project’s operations to ensure its continued availability to the community.

