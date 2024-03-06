SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
06
Mar

Cape Town Public Toilet Project a huge success

The Cape Town public toilet project, launched in May 2022 is deemed a huge success with over 300 000 people accessing clean, safe and accessible public toilet facilities in the Cape Town CBD area since the project’s inception.  The project is a joint venture by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID), the City of Cape Town, and NGO Khulisa Social Solutions.

Managed by at least 19 workers, including individuals from Khulisa’s Streetscapes work-based rehabilitation program, the project has not only provided essential services but also created jobs and offered dignity to the homeless population. Despite its success, ongoing sponsorship is needed to sustain the project’s operations to ensure its continued availability to the community.

Issued by Accenture Song Media on behalf of Sharon Sorour-Morris, Communications manager of the CCID sharon@capetownccid.org

Related Posts

March 8, 2024

Western Circuit Youth League back-to-school drive – By Thabo Motlhabi

0
March 8, 2024

This Friday is International Women’s day (8th March)

0
March 7, 2024

Dis-Chem Group helps tackle South Africa’s nursing shortage via bursary scheme

, 0