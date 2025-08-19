Cape Town Ranked Among World’s Most Beautiful Cruise Ports

Good Things Guy

All Aboard: The World’s Most Beautiful Cruise Ports Revealed

New eye-tracking research reveals that Malta’s Valletta cruise port is the world’s most breathtaking to arrive into

Ports in Argentina, Italy and Sweden follow, each offering jaw-dropping views for passengers sailing into them

The top 20 most stunning cruise ports featured include everything from historical landmarks to turquoise beach bays

New research from cruise travel cover specialists AllClear Travel Insurance has revealed which locations around the world are the most beautiful to sail into, crowning Valetta in Malta as giving the best first impression from the water.

To do this, the researchers conducted an eye-tracking study that compared a variety of the world’s most scenic ports and monitored which caught travellers’ eyes the quickest, and for the longest amount of time.

For cruise lovers, some of the most memorable holiday views appear before you’ve even stepped onto land. Whether you’re drifting past historic forts, gliding through mountainous valleys or staring straight into colourful island harbours, the approach to port can be unforgettable, and is your first impression of the destination you’re about to explore – and as we all know, first impressions mean everything.

UNESCO-Listed Mediterranean City Offers World’s Most Beautiful Cruise Arrival

The data reveals that Valletta Cruise Port in Malta is the world’s most visually appealing. Valletta’s harbour, set against the deep blue of the Mediterranean, greets passengers with breathtaking views from the moment they arrive.

The remote port of Ushuaia in Argentina, also known as ‘The End of the World’, ranked as the second most attractive cruise port, as ships which depart from here to go to Antarctica do so with the backdrop of the snow-covered peaks of the Martial Mountains.

Completing the top three is Palermo’s Cruise Terminal in Sicily, where visitors are welcomed by a blend of historic architecture, colourful streets and views of the sparkling sea.

Top 20 Most Beautiful Cruise Ports in the World

European cruise ports dominate the rankings, offering some of the continent’s most memorable arrivals. Stockholm, ranking in fourth place, greets passengers to an eye-catching approach through its array of colourful cottages that are dotted across the skyline, following all the way into the city centre. Lisbon’s port also ranks highly with ships sailing beneath the iconic 25 de Abril Bridge before docking with views of the city’s terracotta rooftops from the top deck.

Norway appears twice on the list with Geirangerfjord and Skolten Cruise Port making the global top 20. Both cruise ports are well-known for their jaw dropping landscapes. As ships sail into these ports, passengers are surrounded by sheer cliffs, waterfalls and lush valleys, offering a true once-in-a-lifetime panoramic experience.

It’s not just Europe that delivers these eye-catching views though, as the full top 20 showcases some of the best cruise ports from almost every continent. It also features tropical ports from the Bahamas and Aruba, where you can swim alongside pigs or flamingos and visit jaw-dropping white sand beaches, as well as ports from North America and Oceania.

Sydney’s cruise terminal, offering iconic views of the Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House also landed among the global top 20 (7th), meanwhile Canada’s Port of Québec also secured a spot in 16th place thanks to its charming historic feel.

Letitia Smith, Head of Communications at AllClear, said: “When cruising, often it’s the incredible moments you sail into a new port for the first time that really take your breath away. Around the world there are cruise ports and harbours that are set in some spectacular destinations, and those who love to sail around the world will understand how exciting that feeling really is.

“Cruising comes with its own set of concerns however, from missed port departures to cabin confinement due to illness. Ensuring you’ve purchased comprehensive cruise travel insurance before you set sail is really important and will help to ensure you enjoy your trip with peace of mind.”

For the full ranking and more details about the study, visit.

Methodology:

AllClear analysed 33 cruise ports from around the world, each known for offering stunning views for passengers arriving by boat.

A group of 100 participants from around the world took part in the research. Each participant was presented with a series of images showcasing these cruise ports, and their visual engagement was measured using eye-tracking technology. AllClear recorded two key metrics:

Time to First Fixation (TTFF): the speed at which participants first focused on an image, indicating immediate visual appeal

Total Viewing Duration: The average length of time participants spent looking at each image, reflecting sustained interest

To determine the final ranking, these metrics were combined in a weighted formula: 25% based on TTFF (how quickly an image captures attention) and 75% based on total viewing duration (how long it holds attention).

The results revealed the cruise ports that are the most visually captivating, earning them the title of the world’s most beautiful cruise ports.

Data correct as of July 2025.