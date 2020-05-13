CAPE TOWN, the Preferred Meetings Destination in Africa

Cape Town has once again ranked as the top city for hosting international association meetings in Africa, according to the 2019 International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Statistics Report, with a total of 48 meetings taking place in the Mother City in 2019. The city has also climbed five places in the international rankings list moving from number 63 to 58 worldwide.

In addition, Stellenbosch hosted 9 international association meetings during this time.

The accolade is celebrated alongside the announcement that Cape Town and the Western Cape Convention Bureau exceeded targets again securing 46 new business events against a target of 26 for the region, totaling an estimated R900 million economic impact into Cape Town and the Western Cape for the 2019/ 2020 Financial Year.

Acknowledging the assistance of the South African National Convention Bureau in securing the numerous bid wins, Corne Koch, Head of the Bureau, commented: “During the past ten years (2010-2019), Cape Town has hosted 483 international association conferences. With the restriction of travel due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuously checking in with event planners – urging them to postpone instead of cancel future planned events. Our industry faces a trying few months however, tourism is a resilient sector and will no doubt emerge stronger when we are able to travel for both leisure and business again.”