Cape Town Tops Global Rankings – Starting 2025 with a Major Win

This prestigious accolade comes from Time Out’s annual global survey, which gathered insights from over 18,500 locals worldwide, with input from more than 100 city experts. As one of the most comprehensive surveys of urban life, it’s no surprise Cape Town has taken the top spot.

When it came time to vote, people couldn’t help but rave about Cape Town’s jaw-dropping beauty, vibrant food scene, and feel-good vibes. Moving up from second place last year, the Mother City scored big for its rich history, diverse cultures, and endless opportunities to dive into great food, nightlife, and nature. Whether lounging in lush green spaces or soaking up stunning views, it’s clear – Cape Town has it all!

Find the complete list of Time Out’s 50 Best Cities in the World for 2025 here.

#LoveCapeTown

About Cape Town Tourism

Cape Town Tourism is the official tourism agency for the City of Cape Town. Its mission is to connect people to the city’s unique experiences while promoting sustainable tourism that benefits the entire community.

About Time Out

Time Out is a global brand dedicated to showcasing the best of city life. With expert-curated content across 333 cities in 59 countries, Time Out inspires millions to explore and experience urban culture. Visit www.timeout.com for more information.