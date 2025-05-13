Cape Town’s Solar Youth Project celebrates new graduates – and calls on industry to step up

Second cohort completes training, first cohort returns for final module, and host companies are urgently needed to turn training into a long-term opportunity.

Cape Town, South Africa — A new generation of solar professionals is rising in Cape Town. The second cohort of the Solar Youth Project has just completed their intensive 8-week training and is ready to take on the next stage: 10 months of work experience. Meanwhile, the first group of trainees has returned for their final round of assessments, bringing their year-long solar training journey full circle.

Now, the pressure is on to find host companies in the solar industry who are willing to take these ambitious young interns under their wing – and, ideally, into long-term employment.

Developed in partnership between Life Choices and GREEN Solar Academy, the Solar Youth Project is a groundbreaking programme designed to close the gap between South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis and the country’s desperate need for skilled solar technicians.

“The need for trained talent in the solar sector is enormous – and we’re providing it,” says Amanda Dzivhani, COO of GREEN Solar Academy. “But unless these young people are absorbed into the workforce, we’re only winning half the battle.”

Youth training backed by industry excellence

The Solar Youth Project is not a government programme. It’s a privately driven initiative – founded on over 20 years of experience in technical education and youth development. The training model is simple but effective: eight weeks of blended technical and soft skills training, followed by a 10-month structured internship with a solar company. The programme culminates in a final round of training and assessment to consolidate the learning and prepare the interns for permanent employment.

Participants, aged 22 to 28, all hold N4–N6 electrical engineering qualifications from TVET colleges and have undergone training aligned with SAIEE (South African Institute of Electrical Engineers), SAPVIA (South African Photovoltaic Industry) and DGS (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Sonnenenergie) standards. The technical content is built on GREEN Solar Academy’s internationally-accredited curriculum.

“These young people have the qualifications, the hands-on training, and the drive,” says Vuyo Ntlangu, Impact Pathways Manager at Life Choices. “What they need now is the opportunity to show what they’re capable of.”

Call to the industry: help us hire them

With over 40 youth now trained or in training, the programme’s success hinges on one last step: industry absorption. Host companies are asked to offer 10-month internships, provide mentorship, and, ideally, retain interns as full-time employees thereafter.

Interns are already placed in some businesses through the GREENetwork – GREEN’s continent-wide alumni and partner platform – but more placements are urgently needed.

Companies interested in participating receive full support from Life Choices and GREEN, including HR templates, mentorship resources, monthly check-ins and PR promotion. Stipends are subsidised by an external donor.

“These young people are skilled, work-ready and excited to prove their worth. What’s missing is the bridge to employment. That’s where host companies and long-term partnerships can make all the difference,” concludes Mignon Hardie, Managing Director at Life Choices.

Contact for Host Companies:

Vuyo Ntlangu, Impact Pathways Manager, Life Choices

📧 vuyo@lifechoices.co.za

Tsakani Mashila, Team Leader Sales, GREEN Solar Academy

📧 tsakani@solar-training.org