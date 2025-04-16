Cape Town’s Zip Zap Circus – A South African Treasure ?

BY NOTHANDO MTHEMBU@GOODTHINGSGUYAPRIL 6, 2025

Zip Zap in New York and the New Yorkers better prepare to be captivated! The talented artists of the Zip Zap Circus will take to the New Victory Theatre stage this month to showcase the unifying spirit of “ubuntu” through amazing performances of vibrant traditional dances like gumboot and pant Sula.

Cape Town’s beloved and iconic Zip Zap Circus is taking over New York!

From 12 to 26 April, the global stage of the New Victory Theatre will host some of Mzansi’s most extraordinary aerial and trapeze performers as they present a special performance titled MOYA: a one-of-a-kind South African circus.

This special production beautifully embodies the warm spirit of “ubuntu” and shines a spotlight on dynamic cultural expressions like gumboot and pant Sula dance by talented performers who inspiringly found their way into a circus that would greatly change their lives.

More than just a circus

As a social circus, Zip Zap is an embodiment of the spirit of ubuntu, using circus arts

A uniquely South African production

The talented performers on stage in MOYA represent the most exceptionally talented graduates of Zip Zap’s life-changing programmes which promote social cohesion, create opportunities, unlock potential, and transfer skills for life.

MOYA is an exceptional show that has creatively captured the buzz of Cape Town, where traditional gumboot dancers stomp their wellies to the ebullient beats of local music and pantsula dancers flex their fancy footwork – all while showcasing the vibrant humanity of the Rainbow Nation!

“It’s so exciting to have Zip Zap Circus join us to close out our season and headline our 2025 New Victory Family Benefit on April 27,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd.

“This unique circus will dazzle kids and families while also teaching us something new about the richness of South African culture.”

Zip Zap Circus CEO and Co-Founder Laurence van Rensburg expressed how having a troupe performing at the New Victory Theatre fills him with pure excitement, pride, and gratitude!

“I can’t wait for our performers to share their genuine spirit on stage, inspiring both young and old alike. Through collaborations, we hope to create meaningful connections and spread joy throughout New York. This journey is not just about entertainment; it’s about fostering understanding and sparking creativity in every heart we touch.”

