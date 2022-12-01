CCBSA 2023 Study Buddy Fund bursary programme application re-opens

JOHANNESBURG, November – Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has opened the application process for its Study Buddy Fund bursary programme.

The Study Buddy Fund was launched in 2021 and assisted 55 deserving young people across communities in which CCBSA has operations, to access tertiary education. The Fund pays for full tuition, accommodation fees, as well as textbooks.

To date, CCBSA has invested over R8 million to support students and has now called for applications for the 2023 academic year.

Nozicelo Ngcobo, CCBSA Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director, said: “Education is important in eradicating poverty and promoting sustained, inclusive, and equitable economic growth for sustainable development. At CCBSA, we recognise that education is central to the development and improvement of the lives of young people in South Africa, the work of dealing with challenges in our education system cannot rest on government alone.

“We recognise the deep socio-economic issues at play in our country where poverty, unemployment and inequality cause such despair and division in our communities,” she said. “Supporting the educational aspirations of our young people is one way in which we believe we can help turn the tide

and create a better future for all in South Africa.”

The bursary programme aims to provide financial and holistic support to indigent students who meet entry requirements for access to higher education institutions.

For the 2023 academic year, the Fund will pay for the tuition and accommodation fees of deserving students in communities which CCBSA has operations with a particular focus on the following areas however, not limited to: Mdantsane/Motherwell/Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu / Greater Eldorado Park Community Forum (including Freedom Park and Motsoaledi) / Tembisa/ Greater Nigel/PTA West Ward 55/Westenburg- Seshego/ Alabama/ Mangaung.

According to Ngcobo, the Study Buddy programme also includes support groups, career advice and study hacks to give bursary recipients “every opportunity at a successful academic career”.

The Study Buddy Fund comprises four programme pillars:

Host Community Bursary Programme

The Bursary Program provides scholarship support to indigent academically strong students who meet entry requirements for access to universities. This financial support covers registration, tuition, accommodation, meal allowances and textbooks.

To date, CCBSA has spent over R5 million and supported 42 students.

University Partnership

This provides funding to students already at university but who do not have bursaries and/or NFSAS funding and are often regarded as the “missing middle”. CCBSA has invested R3,9 million to support 80 students, of whom half were young women.

TVET College Support

This targets young people in CCBSA host communities who did not meet university entrance requirements. Instead, the scholarship support focuses on technical skills development, specifically geared towards the CCBSA value chain ie electrical or mechanical engineering.

The company has spent over R150,000 and empowered 20 students, of whom half were women.

Ligbron

This is E-Learning Using Technology to improve the teaching and learning of mathematics and science and CCBSA has invested over R1 million in supporting over 6,000 students to date.

Ngcobo said the application requirements “recognise the inequalities in our education system and favours young people from deprived communities who are committed to further their studies”.

“Once they have been selected, we invest in their development as future leaders, walking the journey with them and providing a holistic programme that offers a plethora of support tools, including life skills, to assist the student to reach their full potential.”

“At CCBSA, we believe that companies which grow their businesses the right way and are invested in and support the communities in which they operate, creating inclusive and sustainable growth opportunities, will help shape a better-shared future for all.”

Study Buddy Fund _ Host Community Bursary Programme applicants must be:

• Black South African, as per the BBBEE codes of good practice (Black African Learners will be prioritised)

• Must pass Grade 12 with bachelors’ admission and an acceptance from a South African based university Residing in one of the host communities will be advantageous

• Must be in Grade 12 in the recruiting year

• Must not be affiliated with Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa and its affiliates

• Must apply at an accredited South African tertiary institution and meet all criteria above Applications for the 2023 Study Buddy Fund bursary close 27 January 2023.

Applications must be submitted via studybuddy@klmempowered.com

