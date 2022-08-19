Celebrate the country this Casual Day

Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 August 2022: The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), is excited to announce that our 28th Casual Day will take place on Friday, 2 September 2022.

“This year we have partnered with Brand South Africa, the official custodian of South Africa’s nation brand. South Africans have been through much in last few years, but one thing that holds true is that we are a caring nation – ubuntu is in our DNA,” says Therina Wenzel, National Director at the NCPD.

“It is in this light that our Casual Day theme for 2022 is #ICelebrateSA with Persons with Disabilities.”

This initiative is important as it supports more than 600 Special Schools, Community Based Organisations, National Programmes, NPOs in the field of Disability as well as the disability units of 11 universities, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

All donations that the NCPD receives go to the funding special education programmes for children with disabilities, as well as their usage of assistive technology in the classroom. Additionally, it provides programmes that support economic participation by encouraging students to enter the workforce through career development and placement initiatives.

NCPD is an active non-profit organisation which shape South Africa into a country where Persons with Disabilities have access to equal opportunities and rights.

“We are grateful to all our devoted supporters who have helped us over the years to raise more than R411 million for people with disabilities. A special thank you to every one of our donors, large and small, who took part in last year’s Casual Day and enabled us to improve the lives of people with disabilities through some of the most trying times,” says Therina.

Tshilidzini Special School in Limpopo serves as a good illustration of this in practice as funding from Casual Day, that assists the schools with hostel accommodation and educational needs of the children with disabilities.

The school was able to buy equipment for hearing impaired, physically disabled and visually impaired students for many years. As water is also scarce, the school was also able to dig a borehole and renovate its classrooms and dormitories with Casual Day donations. Please click on this YouTube link to learn more about the Tshilidzini Special School: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WomQy6JvyEA&t=15s

“This year’s theme is about the people, places and character of South Africa. We invite our supporters to join the discussion, wave the flag and share those things that celebrate our country and themselves!” urges Therina.

What makes South Africa special to you? It could be…

Fellow South Africans who work hard to build our nation

The resilient spirit of friends, family, and communities

Your rich cultural heritage expressed through costume, dance and music

Your grandmother’s Malva pudding recipe

The indescribable natural beauty of our environment

The freedoms enshrined by our constitution

The courage of vulnerable people who face daily challenges

The genuine, world-renowned friendliness of South Africans, to name a few…

It’s about creating a safe space for us to celebrate the rich landscapes, wildlife, cultures, languages, and myriad positive aspects of South African life that are often forgotten.

You can celebrate this day by wearing your Casual Day sticker and merchandise – t-shirts, caps, and bucket hats. Please be sure to pick up your sticker or supporter item from one of the participating NPOs, our website ( www.casualday.co.za ), government agencies, businesses, or schools. All proceeds from the stickers and supporter sales go directly to organisations of persons with disabilities across South Africa.

Stickers are available for a donation of R20 from participating retailers including Alpha Pharm, Jet, Toys R Us, Babies R Us, Loot.co.za, Jam Clothing, The Hub and limited Spars. You can also get your personalised digital Casual Day stickers online at www.casualday.co.za/digital sticker

Send us your pics or tag us on all our social media channels! We look forward to celebrating the theme #ICelebrateSA with you all!

About Casual Day:

Casual Day is South Africa’s leading fundraising & awareness campaign for Persons with Disabilities and is the flagship project of the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD). Launched in 1995, Casual Day is an awareness and fundraising campaign benefiting Persons with Disabilities. Each year, South Africans are encouraged to wear the official Casual Day sticker and merchandise to show their support for Persons with Disabilities.