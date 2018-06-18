Celebrating Global Wind Day? Why not?

LOCAL SCHOOLS GET INVOLVED IN NATURAL SCIENCE PROJECTS TO CELEBRATE GLOBAL WIND DAY

Known for its sandy beaches and fresh onshore breezes, the Kouga region in the Eastern Cape plays a big part in South Africa’s wind energy sector. This is just one reason why Global Wind Day is so important in the area.

Since 2014, local schools in the Kouga area have been celebrating Global Wind Day, which takes place each year on 15th June. Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm has once again invited learners to join in the festivities, by participating in a Natural Science schools competition, which explores the ‘movement of the air’. The programme runs over a three week period and fits in with Life Skills in the Foundation Phase, which includes scientific concepts and scientific process skills.

Grade 2 and 3 learners have fun conducting experiments that show how air moves, demonstrating the process and results in an essay or image. Grade 1 learners choose between a simple observation experiment or a creative art activity to illustrate an aspect of air or wind, such as washing on the line or playing a wind instrument.

“We are pleased to once again be partaking in Global Wind Day, a day when we celebrate the clean energy that the wind provides us,” said Mr Nichols, Vice Principal of Pellsrus Primary.

Winners of the competition, across the various grades and schools have been invited to spend the day celebrating Global Wind Day 2018 at Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm. All participants receive certificates and schools are rewarded with a gift of reading books, to encourage the joys of reading.

The participating schools form part of a Literacy Programme that is run in partnership with the Department of Education and ITEC and is supported by the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm.

“This Global Wind Day natural science competition, gives us the ideal opportunity to teach learners about the importance of clean, green energy,” said Hlengiwe Radebe, Economic Development Director of Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm.

GLOBAL WIND DAY:

Global Wind Day is a worldwide event that occurs annually on 15 June. It is a day for discovering wind, its power and the possibilities it holds to change our world. In more than 80 countries worldwide, wind farms are in operation, generating energy from a clean and renewable source.

Here is a short outline of how wind turbines can transform free wind into electricity that powers our homes:

If the wind blows sufficiently, then wind energy is converted to mechanical energy through the turning turbine blades.

The turbine blades transfer this mechanical energy via the shaft and gearbox (the large box on top) to the electrical generator that turns the mechanical energy into electrical energy.

This electrical energy is then made grid compatible.

The grid compatible energy is fed from the Wind Turbines via a network of underground cables across the wind farm to the project substation. The substation forms the connection point between our “local” wind farm grid and Eskom’s national grid.

Eskom’s grid then “supplies” this energy to the consumers.

The day started as a European one in 2007 and went Global in 2009. On 15 June, hundreds of public events are organised all over the world. For more information visit: www.jeffreysbaywindfarm.co.za or call 0860 333 384.