CELEBRATING HERITAGE MONTH

We Are

We are a country of defying the odds

Of winning world cups after losing the first game

And captains who come from nothing but give everything

We are the country of braais and boerie and biltong and gout

We are the country of ja well no fine and now now and just now

Of 11 official languages and a million unofficial sayings that only we understand

Of robots that aren’t robots

Boots that aren’t shoes

And bunny chows where no bunny was harmed

We are the country where Jou ma se is more offensive than any swear word you can think of

Where Nkalakatha made the weekends special

And where the best way to show dem is to make the circle bigger

We are the country of Simunye We are One

Chappies Did You Know

And Wilson’s toffees that pay dentists salaries

We are the country of evolution – from Kwaito to Gqom to Amapiano

Where WWE Smackdown was a weekend obsession

And John Cena is immortalised in song

We are the country of Nik Naks and Cos Nothing Tastes like Fresca

With an uncle in the furniture business

And Husky dogs that always will be

We are the country of rolling Rooibos fields

That catch the sun and give us cups of goodness that taste like our childhood

We are the country of walkie talkies that don’t walk or talk

And deep fried everything

We are the country that loves to laugh

And that learned the hard way to laugh at ourselves

We are the country of Telefun Quiz, Yizo Yizo

And Sgudi ‘snaysi

Of pick a box

The Kandasamys

And Riaan Cruywagen who never ages

We are the country of rivals that share Nobel prizes

Of scraping through by the skin of our teeth

And flying by the seat of our pants

We are the country of Madiba

Of Desmond Tutu and Ahmed Kathrada

Of Charlotte Maxeke

And Tannie Evita

Of second chances

And miracles

We are the country that gets knocked down and rises

Every single time

That lives in you long after you’ve left

And never really lets go

We are the country of recovering and rebuilding

And hoping and praying

And then doing it all over again

Written by Candice Sessions

Established in 1945, Laager Rooibos has been a staple in South African homes for generations, which is why it carries the motto ‘Strength is our tradition’. To celebrate Heritage Month, as well as the rich blend of cultures and traditions found in this country, Laager Rooibos has shared a poem that captures some of the essence of what it means to call South Africa home.

For more information, or to discover healthy tips and recipes from Laager Rooibos, follow @LaagerRooibosTea on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.joekels.co.za. For recipe ideas from twin chefs and Laager Rooibos ambassadors Lebo and Tebo Ndala, follow @withlovefromthetwins.