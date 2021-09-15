CELEBRATING HERITAGE MONTH
We Are
We are a country of defying the odds
Of winning world cups after losing the first game
And captains who come from nothing but give everything
We are the country of braais and boerie and biltong and gout
We are the country of ja well no fine and now now and just now
Of 11 official languages and a million unofficial sayings that only we understand
Of robots that aren’t robots
Boots that aren’t shoes
And bunny chows where no bunny was harmed
We are the country where Jou ma se is more offensive than any swear word you can think of
Where Nkalakatha made the weekends special
And where the best way to show dem is to make the circle bigger
We are the country of Simunye We are One
Chappies Did You Know
And Wilson’s toffees that pay dentists salaries
We are the country of evolution – from Kwaito to Gqom to Amapiano
Where WWE Smackdown was a weekend obsession
And John Cena is immortalised in song
We are the country of Nik Naks and Cos Nothing Tastes like Fresca
With an uncle in the furniture business
And Husky dogs that always will be
We are the country of rolling Rooibos fields
That catch the sun and give us cups of goodness that taste like our childhood
We are the country of walkie talkies that don’t walk or talk
And deep fried everything
We are the country that loves to laugh
And that learned the hard way to laugh at ourselves
We are the country of Telefun Quiz, Yizo Yizo
And Sgudi ‘snaysi
Of pick a box
The Kandasamys
And Riaan Cruywagen who never ages
We are the country of rivals that share Nobel prizes
Of scraping through by the skin of our teeth
And flying by the seat of our pants
We are the country of Madiba
Of Desmond Tutu and Ahmed Kathrada
Of Charlotte Maxeke
And Tannie Evita
Of second chances
And miracles
We are the country that gets knocked down and rises
Every single time
That lives in you long after you’ve left
And never really lets go
We are the country of recovering and rebuilding
And hoping and praying
And then doing it all over again
Written by Candice Sessions
Established in 1945, Laager Rooibos has been a staple in South African homes for generations, which is why it carries the motto ‘Strength is our tradition’. To celebrate Heritage Month, as well as the rich blend of cultures and traditions found in this country, Laager Rooibos has shared a poem that captures some of the essence of what it means to call South Africa home.
For more information, or to discover healthy tips and recipes from Laager Rooibos, follow @LaagerRooibosTea on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.joekels.co.za. For recipe ideas from twin chefs and Laager Rooibos ambassadors Lebo and Tebo Ndala, follow @withlovefromthetwins.