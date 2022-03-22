Celebrating Human Rights in SA

South Africa’s constitution guarantees citizens certain basic socio-economic rights necessary for people to lead dignified lives. These include the right to healthcare, housing, food and water. But how has the country fared in making these constitutional promises a reality? Leila Patel shows how social security has been the bedrock of South Africa’s human rights protection since the country became a democracy, and what still needs to be done.

South Africa marked Human Rights Day on 21 March in commemoration of the Sharpeville massacre in 1960 when apartheid police shot and killed 69 black people during a peaceful protest against the apartheid government’s ‘pass’ laws. These barred black people from being able to move around the country. To mark the day here are some articles from our archives.

The Leila Patel article is excellent and in my view disputes our GINI co-efficient ranking

Source: https://theconversation.com/ africa