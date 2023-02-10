Celebrating our own WBF World Champion in WestRand Kagiso Captain Charisma – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

Champions are not made in a gym but from something they have inside of them, a desire, a dream, a vision. Vuyo Langa manager of Thato Bokoane WBF Champion organized a motor parade in celebrating Bokoane’s successful boxing career as well as to put WestRand on the world map. The motor parade started at old Kagiso Police station to Krugersdorp Town Hall. The event was held at Meyers Champer on Saturday 28 January 2023

The event’s purpose was to acknowledge one of our own WBF World Champions in WestRand Kagiso. We have a tendency not to celebrate our own legends. Therefore, we saw it fit to do it for him. We basically wanted the people of Kagiso township to know that we have a world champion born in our town. We are very proud of him that’s why we chose to show him love, honour, and full support in his journey. He is also an inspiration to our youth who looks up to him as their icon. A community builder Thato likes to give back to his community through boxing events.

Vuyo Langa, manager of Thato Bokoane WBF Champion said, “Kagiso people let’s learn to celebrate our own legends. We have a vast of talents in Kagiso and everyone is born with a talent, parents should know and support their children’s gifts.”

Thato Bokoane WBF Champion said, “I was very happy to hear that my manager organized a motor parade for me and made sure that the people of West Rand celebrate my successful boxing career. I’m still overjoyed and I don’t know how to thank him for such a wonderful thing, to me, it says people of Kagiso do love, support and honour my work in society as a community builder. In respect of my future plans, I want to be a boxing coach for youth who wish to pursue a career in boxing and open my own academy for the disadvantaged so I can produce world-class boxers.”