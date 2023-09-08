Celebrating resilient women entrepreneurs – By Yolanda Wessels

By Yolanda Wessels

Women are starting businesses in greater numbers than ever before and are paving the way for future generations of women (and men) to succeed in little-known industries – an achievement not to be taken lightly.

Katlego Goapele and Candice Bull are two brave women who are making strides in engineering and food science technology, respectively. We look at how they are thriving in these unpopular and difficult sectors.

From IT to electro-mechanical engineering – Katlego’s story

Honey Bee Engineering opened in 2006, and Goapele invested in the business in 2014 and joined its operations fulltime in 2016 when her corporate IT job was no longer suitable for the then young mother. The leap from IT to electro-mechanical engineering was an excitement-filled one for Goapele as she had, in fact, always wanted to study mechanical engineering.

Today, Goapele is the co-owner of Honey Bee Engineering, an armature winding company that specialises in the repair of rotating electrical motors, the kind of equipment used to facilitate the movement of elevators, conveyor belts, and different types of pumps for example.

Goapele is especially proud that her business’ service provides clients peace of mind knowing that their equipment is maintained for continuous production, but it’s not without its stresses. The business mainly subcontracts on behalf of larger businesses servicing municipalities, mining companies and hospitals in Gauteng.

Overcoming challenges

When recounting the challenges she’s experienced as an entrepreneur, she mentions gatekeeping and the challenge of landing new business. “We are competing with companies that have been in existence for more than 50 years. They have the big equipment and all the testing machinery required by the industry. As a small, black-owned business, it’s not easy going up against them and convincing clients to trust our knowledge and expertise,” says Goapele.

At a recent event Deputy President Paul Mashatile mentioned that “Black-owned companies have made significant advances in various industries, including manufacturing, services, and technology. Black business is also claiming an increasing share of contribution to GDP growth, a trend we must accelerate” – noting that by 2021 there were approximately 2.5 million black-owned businesses across the country, collectively accounting for between 28 and 35% of GDP.

Merging food technology and entrepreneurship- Candice’s story

Bull is a food technology graduate and the brains behind Benevolence Consulting, a food safety, quality control and product development consultancy that was established in 2017.

Bull came across food technology by accident, she enjoyed the food aspect of home economics in high school and decided to pursue it after she matriculated. After completing her BTech in Food Technology in 2004, Bull worked for suppliers with local and international brands. After working in the sector for almost a decade, she’s developed an interest in helping suppliers deliver products aligned with the stringent standards food manufacturers require.

Years later, this would become Bull’s niche and the main service offering of her business, which she also came into somewhat accidentally.Her clients are suppliers across the food and personal care value chain who want to ensure their products meet the expectations of their retailer clients. Bull’s job is to help suppliers do just that by identifying shortcomings in their quality and safety processes and advising on how to address them – using her industry insights as a guide.

“The transition to entrepreneurship was scary but it was liberating because I knew what I was talking about and could share it confidently,” says Bull.

Freedom found in entrepreneurship

These brave entrepreneurs value their independence and are proud about the self-employment opportunity they have created. Even when times are tough, Bull is not tempted to going back into the fulltime corporate environment.

Goapele shares this sentiment, emphasising that she wants an autonomy in her work life that a corporate gig won’t offer. Bull adds: “For me, my business is about giving back. I love being in a position to help and empower other businesses. That’s what drives me.”

Bull and Goapele are just two of the businesses making a contribution to SA’s economy – a contribution that can’t be understated. They’re also carving paths in industries that women, particularly women of colour, have not previously had much access to. Their achievements are worth celebrating this Women’s month (and every other month, too).

Coincidently, for Honey Bee Engineering, competing is not the name of their game – they want to partner with industry leaders and develop mutually beneficial relationships.