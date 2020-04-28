Celebrating SA Creativity in Lockdown Times, an Opportunity!

The V&A Waterfront, in partnership with Platform Creative Agency, has launched a new initiative that celebrates the creativity and ingenuity of the makers behind some of South Africa’s most inspiring projects, products, ideas and experiences.

The project is called 100 Beautiful Things and will feature 100 things over 100 days (from now until August) that are creative, innovative or simply beautiful. The idea it to try, in some way, to support and showcase the small creative businesses, projects and enterprises that are suffering the most from the negative implications of the COVID-19 crisis.

The V&A hopes that by showcasing and supporting these business, and encouraging others to do so, it may help in some way to assist them navigating these times – it important to note that these businesses and projects do not have to be at or have any link to the V&A, they can come from anywhere in South Africa. People can also nominate their favourite things, and once all this is over, the 100 things will be showcased in a physical exhibition.