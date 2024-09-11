SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
11
Sep

Celebrating the Children’s Memorial Institute

CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF CARING FOR SOUTH AFRICA’S VULNERABLE AND SPECIAL NEEDS CHILDREN

“The Children’s Memorial Institute is home to approximately 30 organisations, most of which are non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Located in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, just a stone’s throw away from the Constitutional Hill, the organisations in the building provide a multitude of services to disadvantaged and disabled children, mainly in the educational, medical, social, psychological and legal sectors.” https://www.cmi.org.za

Childline Gauteng is proudly based at the Children’s Memorial Institute, where it continues to provide essential services to the community.

Programme and invite below and attached.

Related Posts

September 11, 2024

The Ocean starts here Hunt

0
September 11, 2024

Engen’s School Shoe Drive Reaches Khayelitsha

, 0
September 11, 2024

Top 10 most affordable holiday destinations in the World

0