Celebrating Three Decades of Excellence at Cedar International Academy

On Saturday, May 11th, Cedar International Academy marked its remarkable journey of 30 years with a grand celebration, culminating in a unique service on Sunday, May 12th. The festivities commenced on Saturday evening with an outstanding program skillfully curated by Cedar Alumni, a testament to the alumni’s integral role in their success. This significant milestone drew attendees from far and wide, all converging to honour three decades of growth and unwavering excellence, including esteemed alumni, current students, potential students, educators, and individuals interested in Christian education and missionary work.

The founders of Cedar had a vision that transcended borders. They aimed to equip young individuals as missionary educators to catalyze rural school development and spread the gospel. This demand for academically rigorous instruction grounded in Biblical principles has drawn students from across the globe to Cedar. Many of its graduates have gone on to establish Bible-based educational institutions in their respective countries, significantly extending the global reach and impact of Cedar. This testament to the academy’s mission is a beacon for individuals interested in Christian education and missionary work.

Located in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, on the mission station of KwaSizabantu, Cedar has a rich history. Recognizing the global need for educators who adhere to Biblical teachings, and guided by a clear calling from God, the late Rev. Erlo Stegen and his wife, Kay, established a centre for Biblical training and education. Thus, Cedar Training College (CTC) was born in January 1994. Initially, it served as an off-campus training facility for teachers affiliated with the Potchefstroom Campus of the North-West University (NWU). Over time, CTC evolved into Cedar College of Education (CCE). In response to changing governmental regulations, CCE transitioned into Cedar International Academy NPC (Cedar) and registered as a private higher education institution in 2021. This evolution showcases Cedar’s adaptability and growth over the years.

Central to Cedar’s mission is a profound dedication to truth, integrity, and values in line with the Bible. Through this holistic approach, Cedar aspires to enrich South Africa’s fabric and extend its impact globally, fostering positive change and meaningful contributions beyond borders.

For further information, visit their website at www.cedar.ac.za.

