Celebrating Women Driving Change in the Fight Against Hunger

South Africa produces enough food to feed its entire population, yet millions go hungry every day. The latest Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) study found that 17.5% of households face severe food insecurity, while 26.7% experience moderate food insecurity, meaning they often struggle to access enough nutritious food. This crisis is particularly dire in low-income communities, where rising costs and limited access to resources make daily survival a challenge.

At the forefront of tackling this crisis is FoodForward SA, an organisation dedicated to recovering surplus food from farms, manufacturers, and retailers and redirecting it to people in need. (Over the past five years 80 million meals served and 20 million tons of food collected) But behind every meal delivered, there are dedicated individuals ensuring that food reaches the right places—individuals like Marelize Ponto, Amanda Mchunu, and Sanelisiwe Copiso. These women are proving that food security is not just about supply chains—it’s about people, passion, and purpose.

Marelize Ponto: Ensuring No One Goes Hungry

Marelize Ponto started her journey at FoodForward SA eight years ago as a receiving and dispatch clerk. Through dedication and hard work, she was promoted to warehouse supervisor in 2019 and now oversees operations as a branch supervisor in Cape Town.

“Although my job can be challenging, the most rewarding part is knowing that when Beneficiary Organisations leave our warehouse with bulk food groceries, many vulnerable people are guaranteed a healthy plate of food and won’t go to bed hungry. Women’s Month is a time to recognise women’s achievements and their crucial role in our society,” she says.

Women Leading the Fight Against Hunger

This International Women’s Month, we celebrate Marelize, Amanda, Sanelisiwe, and the countless other women who are leading the fight against hunger in South Africa. Their dedication ensures that food reaches those who need it most, proving that women are a driving force in the battle against food insecurity. From warehouse floors to branch leadership, they continue to break barriers and create meaningful change in their communities.