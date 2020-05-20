Celebrating World BEE day, is This for Real?

No, but celebrating bees, and what they do for us, is!

Forget about honey, pollen and royal jelly. Just think of a world without beans, tomatoes, onions and carrots, not to mention the hundreds of other vegetables, oilseeds and fruits that are dependent upon bees for pollination. And the livestock that are dependent upon bee pollinated forage plants, such as clover.

Karen Heron, founder of food waste management company Earth robiotic explains, “If bees didn’t exist in our world today, it would look like a very different place – and our lives wouldn’t be nearly the same either.” These industrious insects have been around for roughly 125 million years and although bee numbers are sadly declining, the remaining survivors continue to act as invaluable resources to our planet and its other residents in numerous ways.

Bees benefit plants by assisting with their propagation :

needs which they then cooperatively share alike, thus benefiting both. Bees need pollen and nectar for food and honey making; flowers need their pollen transported to other flowers, and then another flower’s pollen brought back to it in order to reproduce and make seeds. By merely traveling from flower to flower, bees effortlessly accomplish these needs of both parties.

Honeybees, scientifically also known as Apis mellifera, which mean “honey- carrying bee”, are environmentally friendly and are vital as pollinators.

Bees benefit humans by providing agricultural services: