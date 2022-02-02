More than 1000 excited learners from Nooitgedacht Primary in Bishop Lavis were surprised with their very own copies and a reading of the children’s book “Yola and the Trusted Crown”. The book was commissioned by Coronation and is about the power of resilience and resourcefulness amid life’s challenges including the pandemic.

In total 6000 Grade 1 & 2 learners from eight schools in and around the Cape Flats each received a copy of the book, in their home language, whether it be English, isiXhosa or Afrikaans. Literacy NPO, Living Through Learning was instrumental in making the books available to communities in need, to celebrate the magic of reading aloud.

The book is available for free download in English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa & Sesotho on https://www.coronation.com/en-za/personal/yola-and-the-trusted-crown.

Please see herewith link to the high-res images of the below images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x0rtxuzd3hp7069/AADYkzUbeznsTCk-Bm4SaSY8a?dl=0

EVEN SUPERHEROES LOVE READING: Celebrating World Read Aloud Day, more than 1000 excited learners, including this little Spider Man, from Nooitgedacht Primary in Bishop Lavis were surprised with their very own copies and a reading of the children’s book “Yola and the Trusted Crown”. The story was commissioned by Coronation and is about the power of resilience and resourcefulness amid life’s challenges including the pandemic.

In total 6000 Grade 1 & 2s from eight schools in and around the Cape Flats each received a copy of the book, in their home language, whether it be English, isiXhosa or Afrikaans. Literacy NPO Living Through Learning was instrumental in making the books available to communities in need, to celebrate the magic of reading aloud. The book is available for free download in English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa & Sesotho on https://www.coronation.com/en-za/personal/yola-and-the-trusted-crown.

Picture credit: Jurie Senekal

READING ALOUD TOGETHER: Celebrating World Read Aloud Day, Wendy Bergsteedt (left) and Mary-Anne Musekiwa (right) of Coronation read a story to the Grade 1 class of Nooitgedacht Primary in Bishop Lavis, the first school to pilot Coronation’s Reading Adventure Rooms programme some years ago. More than 1000 excited learners from the school were surprised with their own copies and a reading of the children’s book “Yola and the Trusted Crown”, a story commissioned by Coronation about the power of resilience and resourcefulness amid life’s challenges including the pandemic.

In total 6000 Grade 1 & 2s from eight schools in and around the Cape Flats each received a copy of the book in their home language, whether it be English, isiXhosa or Afrikaans. Literacy NPO Living Through Learning was instrumental in making the books available to communities in need, to celebrate the magic of reading aloud. Yola and the Trusted Crown is available for free download in English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa & Sesotho on https://www.coronation.com/en-za/personal/yola-and-the-trusted-crown.

Picture credit: Jurie Senekal

THE MAGIC OF READING ALOUD: Celebrating World Read Aloud Day, Wendy Bergsteedt of Coronation reads a story to the Grade 1 class of Nooitgedacht Primary in Bishop Lavis, the first school to pilot the company’s Reading Adventure Rooms programme some years ago. More than 1000 excited learners from the school were surprised with their own copies and a reading of the children’s book “Yola and the Trusted Crown”, a story commissioned by Coronation about the power of resilience and resourcefulness amid life’s challenges such as the pandemic.

In total 6000 Grade 1 & 2s from eight schools in and around the Cape Flats each received a copy of the book in their home language, whether it be English, isiXhosa or Afrikaans. NPO Living Through Learning was instrumental in making the books available to communities in need, to celebrate the magic of reading aloud. Yola and the Trusted Crown is available for free download in English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa & Sesotho on https://www.coronation.com/en-za/personal/yola-and-the-trusted-crown.

Picture credit: Jurie Senekal