Celebrating Youth – No Matter What, Beatrice Says Keep Moving Forward

Beatrice Moteoli is the first university graduate in her family and a proud alumna of Mancosa College where she obtained a B.Com in Supply Chain Management.

Working part-time and spending many long nights to keep on top of her studies, Beatrice graduated in 2018.

All her hard work and dedication paid off in 2020 when she was accepted on to Engen’s Graduate Development Programme which provides gifted South Africans like Beatrice the opportunity to become a business leader of tomorrow.

Beatrice’s personal philosophy is to keep moving forward and to take action to ensure that she reaches her goals.

“I see every setback as a learning opportunity and a chance to grow. I challenge myself to complete all tasks and remind myself that every faltering step, is still a step,” says Beatrice, who matriculated from Mphatlalatsane Senior Secondary School in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

Beatrice currently works in Engen’s Retail division as a graduate trainee where she is fast learning the ropes of South Africa’s leading fuel and convenience company.

Her advice to other young South Africans is “Don’t give up! Even if your goals seem unattainable, keep going and your tenacity will help you reach your dreams.”

Beatrice says she is concerned about the high rate of youth unemployment and skill shortages in our country and thinks it is important for business and government to work together.

“Talented, bright young people are our greatest asset which is why I am grateful to Engen and admire the company’s culture and beliefs. They really put their best effort into growing your people skills and developing future leaders.

“Engen is also a fun place to work with very supportive management and the most enjoyable part of the job is working with and learning from experienced colleagues.”

Beatrice is eternally grateful to her family for all their support and always encouraging her ambitions and dreams.

“My family are an important part of my life and their belief in me makes me want to prove to myself that I can do anything and that everything is possible.

“I aim to seize every opportunity and become the best version of myself, so that I can make a positive impact on the world. I truly believe in the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “be the change you want to see in the world.”

Engen is committed to developing future experts and leaders. In 2020, the company invested R9.8 million in Learnerships and Bursaries. They also continue to provide supplementary Maths, Science and Technology tuition to approximately 1 800 under-privileged Grade 10-12 learners across South Africa through the Engen Maths and Science School programme.

Continuing to attract and grow talented young minds like Beatrice Moteoli, demonstrates Engen’s ongoing commitment to developing our countries future experts and leaders.

It is why Engen is passionate about progress and seeks to provide opportunities for talented young adults to explore new horizons, reach their goals and shine.

