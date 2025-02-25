Celebrity Masterchef South Africa 2025 Winner Seth Shezi donates R520,000 for Preschool Feeding Scheme along with foodie inspiration

Celebrity MasterChef South Africa winner Seth Shezi turned his culinary expertise into a force for good today, transforming nutritious food parcel staples into healthy, MasterChef-worthy meals for preschoolers. This initiative formed part of his R520,000 donation to Ladles of Love’s preschool feeding programme, Nourish Our Children.

Shezi competed against 11 well-known South African personalities, all with a passion for cooking, to win Celebrity MasterChef South Africa, sponsored by Pick n Pay. As part of winning the coveted title, Shezi had the opportunity to nominate a charity to receive the donation. His choice, Ladles of Love, will use the funds to provide 175 small children from two local preschools – Kids Ministry in Delt and Drie Beertjies situated in Fisantekraal – with two nutritious meals a day for an entire year, supporting early childhood development and food security.

To celebrate this initiative, MasterChef South Africa and Pick n Pay hosted an engaging cooking session, where Shezi took on his final MasterChef challenge – demonstrating how simple ingredients can be transformed into delicious yet hearty, balanced meals for growing children.

Schools participating in Ladles of Love’s Nourish Our Children initiative typically receive grains and staples, such as rice, pasta, barley, legumes and beans, proteins, such as pilchards and soya mince, and seasonal vegetables.

The dish created by Shezi, Pumpkin Puree with Soy Mince Relish, was served to attending two beneficiary school principals, 10 young learners, and Ladles of Love representatives, who acted as the “judges” for the day. MasterChef judge Zola Nene was also present, adding to the excitement.

Sharing his inspiration for the dish, Shezi says, “I was trying to inject a sense of excitement as the chefs have to cook similar meals week in and week out, and the kids may get bored. My challenge was to try and look at the ingredients that they receive every week and think of something that potentially they haven’t thought about so that the chefs get excited to cook something new and the kids get something that’s nutritious but also something new. I’ve always liked using butternut and pumpkin for children because they have a natural sweetness, so it makes the kids enjoy the meal without you having to add sugar, so you don’t compromise on the health aspect.

“Ladles of Love supports the education of 7,000 preschool children in underserved communities with sufficient nutritious food to provide two meals daily. Principals, teachers and carers are provided with training, meal plans and healthy meals to ensure the small children develop age appropriately, allowing them to grow up to the best they can be,” says Danny Diliberto, founder of Ladles of Love.

“The programme supports children from six months up to six years. Some of these children have never had vegetables before, so having Seth create something delicious but equally nutritious is extremely beneficial,” says Diliberto.