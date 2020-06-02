ChairClub – supporting education one chair at a time

… with its Buy One, Give One campaign

ChairClub, South African manufacturers of world class office seating, has partnered with the Adopt-a-School Foundation, to launch an initiative that supports local education – one chair at a time.

The Buy One, Give One campaign is a simple but effective programme, and promises that for every chair sold from the ChairClub’s office chair range*, the company will donate a school chair to one of a number of disadvantaged schools in rural and urban communities across the country.

ChairClub managing director Travers Hathrill says that ChairClub’s objective is to create a positive movement in the country by creating awareness around inequalities and inadequacies in disadvantaged and rural schools in order to ensure positive learning experiences which will lead to greater opportunities for South Africa’s youth.

“Through this initiative, and by partnering with the Adopt-A-School Foundation, we believe we are able to make a sustainable difference to the lives of learners. We aim to be able to give multiple chairs to schools in need through our ongoing Buy One, Give One campaign and we are encouraging corporate South Africa to support this endeavour.

“By challenging businesses and individuals to join the movement in support of education we invite them to be part of ChairClub,” says Hathrill.

Adds Steven Lebere, Chief Executive Officer, Adopt-a-School Foundation: “The Foundation believes in the power of collaboration. We are proud to have ChairClub on board and are excited about the Buy One, Give One campaign. Over the last 18 years, we have mobilised the private sector to invest effectively in education. There are many avenues in which companies can support schools, of which this exciting campaign is one example.”

Chairs that have already been allocated for targeted schools will be delivered once the national lockdown has been lifted and schools have reopened.

For more information about ChairClub’s Buy One, Give One Campaign, visit, https://www.chairclub.co.za/buy-one-give-one/ or https://adoptaschool.org.za/