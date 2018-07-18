Change a Life Partners FNB For Effective Social Investment

Johannesburg, 17 July 2018 – Change a Life is embarking on its second decade of effective social investment with a new corporate partner. FNB has entered into a three-year sponsorship arrangement with Change a Life that will increase the momentum of the initiative’s fundraising cycle tour for the good of its exceptional sports development programmes.

The Change a Life Cycle Tour was established in 2008 in memory of Mike Thomson, a financial services manager who was murdered at his family home in 2007. It has developed a track record as one of South Africa’s leading fundraising tours. Over the past decade, the tour has contributed R40 million to the Mike Thomson Change a Life Trust, all of which has been invested in crime prevention and sports development projects for emerging young talent.

The impact of the Change a Life has been far-reaching. More than 300 young South Africans benefit directly from life-changing programmes and more than 5 000 family and community members benefit indirectly. The projects have been instrumental in legislating the use of DNA in South Africa’s criminal justice system, while their young beneficiaries have gained the sports training, nutrition, early childhood development, academic support and skills or tertiary education necessary to lift them out of poverty. Many have become sportsmen of note, with some representing South Africa internationally in rowing, gymnastics and handball. All have the certainty of knowing that a different future is now within their reach.

“This partnership reflects the “How Can We Help You” focus that drives us at FNB. FNB is built on the notion of help and our intent is to not only change one life, but to have an ongoing impact on communities in a sustainable manner. Based on this approach, the decision to partner with Change a Life was an easy one as they have 10 years of experience in championing projects that have an exponential effect in the lives of South Africans. As a bank, we understand the need to be agents of change to create the South Africa we all want to see,” says Mike Vacy-Lyle, CEO of FNB Business.

“We are delighted to welcome FNB as our new anchor sponsor. FNB’s generous commitment over the next three years enables us to plan ahead and ensure that our beneficiary projects, including the Martin Dreyer Change a Life Academy in Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Nelson Mandela Township (Nemato) Change a Life Club in the Eastern Cape, become even stronger and develop to their full potential,” says Ursula du Plooy, founder and convenor of the Change a Life Cycle Tour.

In 2018, the Change a Life Cycle Tour will go to France, the universally acknowledged home of road cycling. From 20 to 27 September, 70 leading South African business executives and sports personalities will cycle in the Hautes-Pyranees, home to the Basque country and an often-overlooked corner of Southern France.