Changing The Game: Jozi’s CBD Gets its Very First Football Pitch – By Tshidiso Masopha

By – Tshidiso Masopha

Our inner city is known for its high-rise buildings, hustling hawkers, and the ever-persistent hooting of taxis. Very soon, it will also gain a reputation for being a beacon of hope for young aspiring athletes.

A soccer revolution is set to kick off in our city’s concrete jungle.

On the 5th of September, Standard Bank and the Maharishi Invincibility Institute teamed up to break ground on the CBD’s first full-sized football pitch. Italtile, the BW Cares Foundation, and an anonymous donor also offered their support to reimagine the CBD. Together, they’ve created a space where kids can swap city streets for open turf, and dreams that have the potential to swap “what ifs” for “why nots.”

“The Field of Dreams is more than just a sports facility—it’s a statement,” said Nkosinathi Manzana, Executive Head: Group Real Estate at Standard Bank. “We believe in the CBD’s regeneration and in partnerships that genuinely move the needle for young people. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a good game of soccer?”

Backing the initiative is the Maharishi Invincibility Institute, an organisation with a stellar record of turning ambition into opportunity. MII has trained and placed more than 25,000 previously unemployed youth into high-quality jobs, with graduates collectively expected to earn over R82.9 billion in their lifetimes.

Not bad for an outfit that charges students no more than R200 per month for access to tuition, books, tech, sports, and more.

“This is more than just grass; it’s a promise,” said Dr. Taddy Blecher, CEO of MII. “Joburg has always been known for its gold, but today we’re digging for something even richer—the creativity and genius of our youth.”

Visible from the M1 highway—where nearly a million cars drive by daily—the field doubles as a green gateway to MII’s growing “Education Town.” For the city’s youth, it’s set to become both a sporting arena and a launchpad for futures that stretch beyond the urban skyline. Or, as Dr. Bacher put it: “This is where young people with big dreams can come, learn, play, and discover that the sky really is the limit.”