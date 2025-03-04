Charity Drive by Pelo Ya Refilwe Foundation – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

Every good act is charity. A man’s true wealth hereafter is the good he does in this world for his fellowman. Pelo Ya Refilwe Foundation, based in West Rand Township of Kagiso, recently organized a charity drive with different stakeholders Naomi M Foundation. The event was hosted at Family Revival Life Ministry Munsinville Branch on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

On this Saturday morning the foundation was approached by scores of disadvantaged community members in need.

The purpose of the campaign was to show love and care for the less fortunate as one of the pillars of the church of Christ in these difficult days. This was a way to give back to the community and say, we are with you as the church in your difficult situation at home. The foundation cooked meals, donated clothes, and gave bibles to read at home during their intercession. It was a wonderful day full of smiles and laughter. The community deeply appreciated the donations made by the foundation and stakeholders.

As the founder and Chairperson of Pelo Ya Refilwe Foundation Mrs. Keabetswe Shabangu said, “Giving is a ministry and the greatest honor has been to see the smiles on the faces of the people. The kid’s excitement and parents’ participation inspired us to do more. We truly encourage others to give, the little you have may be the whole world to someone else”.

This event was a way to unite the community at large despite their differences, status, or level of education. The achievement through such initiative, black society practiced the spirit of Ubuntu meaning oneness.

As the Pastor of Family Revival Life Ministry Munsinvilkle Branch Moruti Pooe said, ‘What I can say, I encourage the Refilwe Foundation to hold on. After giving people donations. People were happy and motivated, and some people lost hope but after this, they are encouraged.”

At the end of the program, people were served with food and drinks and given clothes to all who were in need.