Chasing Adam goes Continental

Adam Jacobs is a 22-year-old Capetonian who has established the ‘Chasing Adam’ brand. An avid cyclist, Jacobs is known for his social media messaging to ‘get out there and get moving’ and on 6 July, at 10:00, outside of Rook Cycles in Bree Street, Cape Town, Jacobs took his bicycling passion to another level, by setting off on a mammoth journey around the African continent.

This ride is his brainchild to raise funds for the Waves for Change (W4C) non-profit company, who have five surfing hubs in the Western and Eastern Cape. Their Surf Therapy programmes focus on providing mental health support to the most vulnerable in our society – the young child.

“We all know someone, including ourselves, who has faced mental health battles. Some of us have even lost people to suicide in our circles,” says Jacobs. “The youth globally are showing increasing signs of decreased mental health and in South Africa, the socio-economic situation as well as the normal stresses experienced by the youth of today, exacerbate the need for increased awareness of the importance of mental health, the support available, and to make sure that everyone knows that they can reach out and are not alone.”

The route will take Jacobs through 34 countries and Jacobs intends to document his journey through weekly reflective blog posts and social media.

“I will have limited digital connectivity,” says Jacobs, “and am also consciously restricting my daily digital engagement. This ride is about facing fear, overcoming hardships, learning to be present and appreciating the smaller things in life. I don’t wish to experience it via my phone.”

Jacobs is aiming to raise R100 000 during the duration of his journey for Waves for Change. Says Tania Bailey, Relationships and Event Manager at W4C: “We are so honoured that Adam has chosen us as the beneficiary of his fundraising effort. It costs around R10,000-00 per child for them to complete the full Surf Therapy programme and aftercare service, so R100,000 will benefit 10 children. With each child that benefits, there is a ripple effect. They are more self-confident and equipped to tackle life on life’s terms, which translates into a positive impact on their own families and communities.”

To support Jacob’s fundraising efforts, you can donate here. To stay updated on his progress, check in on his blog here, and his social channels are all linked from his website.

Waves for Change

Founded in 2010, Waves for Change (W4C) is a South African non-profit company working in both the Western and Eastern Cape, with a Head Office in Cape Town. With a focus on providing mental health support through sport, in this case surfing, their intervention is a child-friendly community-based mental health service for children who live in under-served communities with no other access to mental health support and who are at high risk of developing mental health conditions. 2,500 Children weekly, from 43 communities along the South African coastline receive one Surf Therapy session per week for 10 months at one of the five beach sites across two provinces: Western Cape (Muizenberg, Monwabisi and Hout Bay) and Eastern Cape (Gqeberha and East London). They then graduate to the Surf Club, a weekly aftercare service that offers one surf therapy session per month until the age of 18. Meals are served to children after every session, and safe transport to and from the beach sites is provided.

www.wavesforchange.org