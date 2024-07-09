Chefs with Compassion Announces the 2024 #67000litres for Mandela Day Campaign

Chefs with Compassion, South Africa’s leading culinary initiative dedicated to fighting hunger, proudly announces the launch of its fifth annual #67000litres for Mandela Day campaign. This year’s initiative marks a significant milestone as it coincides with the fifth anniversary of the campaign’s inception, born shortly after the onset of lockdown in South Africa.

The #67000litres for Mandela Day campaign invites chefs, cooks, corporates, and individuals alike to join forces in a collective effort to cook 67,000 litres of soup on Mandela Day, 18th July 2024. This initiative not only honours the legacy of Nelson Mandela but also addresses the pressing issue of food insecurity across the nation.

Building on the remarkable success of the 2023 campaign, which saw an overwhelming 104,360 litres of soup cooked by 114 dedicated participants, Chefs with Compassion aims to once again surpass expectations. Participants from diverse backgrounds – including chefs, community caterers, NGOs, and caring corporates – will unite to cook and distribute nutritious meals to those in need.

Railways Kitchen of Compassion, Hartbeespoort

Mphile Khumalo (Ma ZZ Organisation) serving a child in Vila Lisa

Chefs with Compassion is a nonprofit organisation committed to reducing food waste and hunger across South Africa. It was founded in March 2020 at the start of lockdown in South Africa as an organisation that rescues food to enable a network of cooks and community kitchens to cook and feed the thousands of vulnerable people in communities all over Johannesburg. Through initiatives like the #67000litres Challenge, they encourage collective action to create nutritious meals from food that would otherwise go to waste. Chefs with Compassion is dedicated to continuing their mission to Rescue | Cook | Feed beyond Mandela Day, challenging the food industry to be more sustainable and community-oriented.