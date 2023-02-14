Chefs with Compassion calls for help in the fight against hunger and food waste

In the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the State of the Nation Address this week, “Millions of South Africans are unable to provide for themselves and their families.” While load shedding and inflation are top priorities, food security and hunger remain a major ongoing crisis, with an estimated 20 million people going to bed hungry every night in South Africa.

Organisations such as Chefs with Compassion play a vital role in the fight against hunger, and yet they fight a daily battle to fund their efforts. In the case of Chefs with Compassion, these efforts are aimed not just at hunger relief in the most vulnerable communities across Johannesburg, but also at rescuing nutritious, edible food that would otherwise go to waste.

Chefs with Compassion has delivered close to five million meals to food vulnerable communities since May 2020. Working with an expansive network of around 30 organisations supported by Chefs with Compassion, consisting mostly of volunteers, this amazing work has only been possible thanks to corporate donations and by rescuing food.

With the rising cost of living, including rentals, fuel, volunteer stipends and of course food supplies, it is saddening for the Chairman of Chefs with Compassion, James Khoza, to declare that the organisation can no longer sustain its operating costs. “With the help of our funding partners from the private sector and civil society who have supported our mission from the start, we have been able to remain in operation throughout the pandemic. However, our resources are running dry and additional sponsors are needed for Chefs with Compassion to continue this essential work moving forward.”

Chefs with Compassion captured the hearts and minds of South Africans with its annual #67000litres for Mandela Day campaign, which champions the spirit of collective action. For the last three years, hundreds of chefs, culinary schools, home cooks and community caterers have spent 67 minutes cooking for hungry South Africans all over the country on Mandela Day, resulting in over 950 000 cups of soup being served collectively. The #67000litres campaign is Chefs with Compassion’s biggest fundraising drive of the year and contributes towards its ability to continue feeding hungry people daily.

To ensure that Chefs with Compassion and its network can continue feeding those most in need and keep fighting the hunger crisis in South Africa, the organisation is appealing to corporate organisations, the private sector and civil society to assist through a monthly donation.

“If we are able to secure 10 monthly donors of R10 000 or 20 donors of R5 000, we will be able to continue rescuing food, and cooking and feeding those in desperate need. Only through this additional funding can we ensure that the organisations who are reliant on us continue receiving the support they need and continue the fight against hunger,” says Khoza.

Donations are tax deductible and qualify for a Section 18A certificate. No amount is too small to make a difference.

Members of the public who would like to support Chefs with Compassion, either through a once-off or recurring monthly donation, can do so via their website on https://cwc.org.za/donate or via EFT to Chefs with Compassion, FNB account number ­62852995269­. For more information on how to get involved or support Chefs with Compassion email info@cwc.org.za.

ABOUT CHEFS WITH COMPASSION

Chefs with Compassion is a collaboration of partners – individuals, companies, and organisations – who together rescue surplus food that would go to waste, donate it to kitchens where it is cooked, to feed the growing number of hungry people in food vulnerable areas. Chefs with Compassion was launched in May 2020 as a not-for-profit company in response to the Covid-19 humanitarian crisis, and aims to continue as long as the need can be met.

Chefs with Compassion’s mission is to Rescue | Cook | Feed:

Rescue – 10,3 million tons of food goes to waste every year in South Africa. It’s a shocking fact – one-third of all the food produced in SA goes to waste – which is more than enough to feed every one of the 20 million people going hungry across the country. It is Chefs with Compassion’s mission to rescue and redirect as much of this perfectly good food as possible.

Cook – Through its network of community cooks, caterers and compassionate chefs, Chefs with Compassion cooks nourishing meals for food vulnerable people.

Feed – The third and final part of Chefs with Compassion’s mission is to ensure the cooked food reaches the people who need it most, through its approved beneficiary organisations.

