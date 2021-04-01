Waverley-based Child Activist, Philanthropist and Author, Stacey Fru, named the face of 2021 Regional Launch of the International Year for the Elimination of a Child Labour.

Activist, Philanthropist and Child Author, 14-year old Stacey Fru is the Children’s face of the Regional Launch of the 2021 International Year for the Elimination of a Child Labour. “As a child myself, the opportunity to speak at The Regional launch of the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour in Africa by 2025 is such an honor. My gratitude goes to Alliance 8.7, International Labour Organization and African Union for giving me this opportunity”.

Stacey calls on the International community to join her and others, including former child labourer, the UN system representatives, employers and workers’ representatives, key donors, as well as other AU organs, as we state concrete actions into eliminating child labour.

Stacey says that she is interested in this fight because according to AU records, 72 million children in Africa were estimated to be involved in child labour in 2016; a situation that might have worsened due to the impact of Covid19 on countries economy, health systems, livelihood and social protection systems.

For more information please see the poster.

Also join us:

Date: 31st March

Time: 2pm-4:30pm South African Time

Register now on bit.ly/africa31mar

