Child Protection March: A Cry for Justice – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

“Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them, they tear of the fabric of our society and weakens our nation”. The Gauteng Department of Social Development in collaboration with various Child Protection Organisations in Johannesburg, recently organised a Child Protection March. The event took place at Pieter Roos Park and ending at Constitutional Court, on 01 Sunday June 2025.

This March was a platform for children to speak out against the abuse, exploitation, murder, and human trafficking that continue to plague their lives. One child filled with emotions, and determination, addressed the Minister of Justice, saying:

Would you let this happen to your own child? Don’t cover your ears, – listen to us. “Enough is Enough”.

This powerful plea highlighted the failure of the justice system, as perpetrators of crimes against children continue to walk free. The voices of these children echoed loudly, demand justice and protection.

This March served as a key event leading into child Protection week in June and tied into observance of International Day child’s rights. It was not only just a protest, it was a declaration. The children stood United to assert their right to safety, freedom, dignity, and future without fear.

“We are children, We deserve to be loved, care for, and to play in the safe environments”.

As a Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development of South African Mrs. Makoloko Tryphosa kubayi said, “We are reviewing the Criminal Procedure Act to strengthen bail laws. Magistrates and judges can only act within the limits of the law, which is why we are working on the legislative changes. We must come together to stop the growing practice of child trafficking and exploitation, I urge mothers and Communities do not sell children”.

Through this March, children not only express their pain but also their strength. They called upon the justice system to act decisively and protect them as rightful citizens of this country.

As MEC for Gauteng Department of Social Development Mrs. Faith Mazibuko said, “This March was about giving children a voice and also our aim was to allow them to speak directly to the minister of Justice. These are not statistics, they are young lives disrupted by careless postponements, missing Court documents, and secondly victimization. Some children miss school repeatedly because of their cases been postponed, others encounter their abusers at court with no protective measures in place, this cannot continue”.

Let this march be a reminder. The voices of children matter. And it’s the duty of every citizen, every leader, every parent and those listening and act. This was a message from Gauteng Department of Social Development.